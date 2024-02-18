Defending Champ Still In First After Day 2 Of KVSC TRIVIA
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Day two of KVSC's 45th annual trivia contest, Camp Trivia, had Stefan's Dream 25: Aurora Stefanis holding about a 350-point lead over It Just Doesn't Matter. The day featured a lot of difficult and tricky questions as well as a speed round/hour with all camp related audio clips, which proved challenging to the teams. Then at 1:00 a.m. there was a second speed round with all Broadway musical songs which was a little more fun. In a speed round/hour 18 questions get asked during the hour versus the normal 9 questions.
The teams had another "homework" assignment from 2:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. to keep them busy while the DJs took a break to catch some ZZZZs. The day two homework saw teams needing to take a math formula with some rules and figure out what 15 state parks it applied to. The formula the teams were working off of is pictured below:
See below for a couple of sample questions from day 2.
HOUR 22 - Question 8: The first 2013 issue of this magazine previews all 125 FBS football programs as well as division 2 and 3 programs. Provide the name of the magazine and the first and last name of the St. Cloud State player pictured on the inside? ANSWER: Touchdown Illustrated, and Phillip Klaphake
HOUR 26 - Questions 1: Duluth was a hot spot for rock concerts in the 1970s booking lots of frontline bands and artists. If you went to the Duluth Auditorium on Tuesday, June 11,1974 who would have you seen as the headliner and how much would have paid for a seat at the door according to your ticket? ANSWER: Climax Blues Band, and $5.50.
There are 47 teams competing in Camp Trivia. At the end of day 2 going into the 2nd homework assignment the top 10 teams were:
|Rank
|Team Name
|Total Score
|1
|Stefan's Dream 25: Aurora Stefanis
|8035
|2
|It Just Doesn't Matter
|7695
|3
|Meyer Meyer Pants on Fire
|7500
|4
|Church of the Voo Doo Panties, WAAAY Too Tight
|7390
|5
|Popcorn 3: Spooky Cabin Ghost Story
|7375
|6
|Sigma Phi Nothing
|7330
|7
|Pull-start Diesel
|7295
|8
|What Would Learned Pigs & Scooby Doo
|7255
|9
|Neo-Maxi Zoomdweebies
|6910
|10
|Team Squirrel
|6745
