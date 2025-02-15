Learned Pigs & Scooby Doo Lead After 1st Day Of KVSC Trivia

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- KVSC's 46th Annual Trivia Contest's first night wrapped up at 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning with What Would Learned Pigs and Scooby Doo in first place, defending champion Stefan's Dream 26: Bloodbath and Beyond in 2nd, and It Just Doesn't Matter in 3rd. The questions on air were done but the literal homework was just beginning.

From the hours of 2:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. teams were given the assignment of solving 9 anagrams of themed movies and naming the villain from each movie.

PHOTO courtesy of KVSC/Bluesky PHOTO courtesy of KVSC/Bluesky loading...

PHOTO courtesy of Dan Seeger, KVSC PHOTO courtesy of Dan Seeger, KVSC loading...

The theme for year 46 is Trick or Trivia a Hauntingly Good Time, and there were some good themed questions early on. For the 5th question in hour one team had to answer: "There is a puzzle that features 32 posters from horror comics, in the 4 corners are Erie, Mr. Mystery, Ghost Comics, and Beware. There are four other titles represented in the puzzle give us those four titles?" The answer was: "Chamber of Chills, Haunted Thrills, Out of the Shadows, and Weird Terror." The question was worth 25 points.

An example of a non-themed question from the first night was in hour 5, question 4: "This Twin Cities major sports museum highlighted three congratulation letters when a head coach announced his retirement in 1984. Give the first and last name of the letters writers?" "The letters were from Richard Nixon, Archie Manning, and Herb Brooks." The coach the question was referring to was Bud Grant.

There was also hour 8 (an audio speed round) where twice has many questions were asked and they all had to do with identifying audio clips from different movies. Some of the clips were just of people screaming from a horror/Halloween themed movie.

Get our free mobile app

What Would Learned Pigs and Scooby Doo's point total was at 2,530 just 45 points ahead of Stefan's Dream. You can see the top 10 scores below. 47 teams are taking part in the annual marathon.

PHOTO courtesy of KVSC. PHOTO courtesy of KVSC. loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Take a Look at the Giant St. Cloud Mural at St. Cloud's Walmart Supercenter Gallery Credit: Tim Lyon, TSM St. Cloud

Explore the 9-11 Artifact at the Veteran's Monument in Rockville, Minnesota Gallery Credit: Tim Lyon, TSM St. Cloud