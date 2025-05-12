Tribute Show For Pop Music Icon Returning To Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A show paying tribute to a U.K. and international music icon will return to Minnesota this fall. The Life and Music of George Michael will make a stop at the historic Pantages Theatre in Minneapolis on October 26th.

The show celebrates the performances and one-of-a-kind sound of Michael, both from his days with Andrew Ridgeley and Wham, and his chart-topping solo career. The performance will have fans singing and dancing to all of their favorite Michael songs. George Michael sold over 115 million albums over four decades and won two Grammy Awards.

His debut solo album, "Faith," had four number-one hits, including "Father Figure," "Monkey," "One More Try," and the title track. A sale date for tickets has not yet been announced.

