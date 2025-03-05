Son Of Legendary Classic Rock Singer Coming To Pantages Theatre

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- The son of a legendary classic rock singer is coming to Minnesota this fall. A.J. Croce will play the Pantages Theatre on October 3rd as part of his "Heart of the Eternal" tour.

AJ Croce Performs At The Knitting Factory Vince Bucci, Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

A.J. Croce is the son of Jim Croce and is touring in support of his album "Heart of the Eternal" which is due out on Friday. Croce has made a name for himself with 10 albums that have all charted on Top 40, blues, Americana, jazz, and college, along with 22 singles on an array of Top 20 charts.

He started out by playing piano as a young child and toured with B.B. King at 18 years old. Tickets for A.J. Croce go on sale at the Hennepin Arts Box Office at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

AJ Croce Performs At The Knitting Factory Vince Bucci, Getty Images loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

See What life Was Like in Stearns County During WWII -- Highlights from the Stearns History Museum's Event

Moondance Jammin Country Fest 2021: Day 1 Photos