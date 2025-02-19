MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Two electrifying blues talents will unite for an exciting summer tour. Christone "Kingfish" Ingram and Samantha Fish have teamed up for the "Gone Fishin'" tour. The duo will light up the stage at the historic Pantages Theatre on July 9th.

Christone Ingram is a Grammy Award-winning guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter. He has won 12 Blues Music Awards, opened for the Rolling Stones, and toured with Vampire Weekend, Steve Miller, and Buddy Guy.

Samantha Fish is one of the most formidable guitarists of today and brings her unrivaled brand of bravado and mind-blowing vocals to all her shows. She was nominated for a 2023 Grammy for the LP Death Wish Blues, her collaboration with Jesse Dayton, and her latest album Paper Doll is due out on April 25th.

Fish opened for Buddy Guy at The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park in 2024. Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday at 10:00 a.m.

