New Musical To Take A Bite Out Of Minnesota This Winter

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A musical based on a popular series of children's books is coming to Minnesota. Dog Man: The Musical will hit the stage at the Pantages Theatre in Minneapolis for five shows on December 6th and 7th.

The musical is based on the books by Dav Pilkey chronicling the adventures of Dog Man who has the head of a dog and the body of a policeman. Fans will get to follow Dog Man as he tries to save the city from Flippy the cyborg fish, catch Petey the world's most evil cat, and be a good boy.

The show features music by Brad Alexander and original choreography by Jen Wineman. Dog Man the musical will be a howling good time for all. Tickets for all five shows go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

