New Musical To Take A Bite Out Of Minnesota This Winter
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A musical based on a popular series of children's books is coming to Minnesota. Dog Man: The Musical will hit the stage at the Pantages Theatre in Minneapolis for five shows on December 6th and 7th.
The musical is based on the books by Dav Pilkey chronicling the adventures of Dog Man who has the head of a dog and the body of a policeman. Fans will get to follow Dog Man as he tries to save the city from Flippy the cyborg fish, catch Petey the world's most evil cat, and be a good boy.
The show features music by Brad Alexander and original choreography by Jen Wineman. Dog Man the musical will be a howling good time for all. Tickets for all five shows go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Game Designer Inspired By Lunch Time Conversation At Convention
- Powder Ridge Makes List Of Top Minnesota Ski Destinations
- Rockville To Have Gas Station Again After Almost Two Years
- Meet Kimber, The Sartell Police Department’s K9 Calendar Girl
- Local Seamstress Is Hidden Gem For Sartell Dance Team
- One Of Country’s Top Bakeries Is Right Here In St. Joseph
LOOK: Oldest Disneyland Rides From 1955 to Today
Gallery Credit: Angela Brown
See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years
Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer