R&B And Blues Legend Coming To Pantages Theatre Next Year

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A legendary blues-soul musician is coming to the Pantages Theatre in March. The Robert Cray Band will wow listeners with their unique blend of R&B, Gospel, and Soul on March 28th.

Robert Cray is a 5-Time Grammy winner and Blues Hall of Famer. He has also earned the Americana Music Awards Lifetime Achievement for Performance. Cray says nothing beats playing live and audiences inspire him and his band to reach for the top every night.

Cray has also designed two signature model Fender guitars and is on tour celebrating 50 years on the road. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

