A Legendary Tour To Make You Blue This Summer

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Two blues legends will unite for an epic 24-city tour this summer. 3-Time Grammy Award-winning blues legend Bobby Rush, and 5-time Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd have joined forces for the "Young Old Fashioned Ways" tour.

The tour will bring the two blues greats to the Pantages Theatre in Minneapolis on August 17th. Rush and Shepherd will release their album, "Young Old Fashioned Ways" on March 21st and the LP's song "Who Was That" is featured in the Mark Wahlberg movie "Flight Risk" currently in theatres. The two artists are 44 years apart and joined forces at Royal Studios in Memphis for sessions that led to the new album.

The 91-year-old Rush is a 16-time Blues Music Awards winner and is a member of the Blues Hall of Fame. Shepherd has eight Top 10 singles on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart and shares the record for the longest-running albums on the Billboard Blues chart with B.B. King and Eric Clapton for his album "Trouble Is." Tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at the Hennepin Arts box office.

