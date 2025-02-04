A Legendary Tour To Make You Blue This Summer

A Legendary Tour To Make You Blue This Summer

Larry French and Taylor Hill, Getty Images

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News)  -- Two blues legends will unite for an epic 24-city tour this summer. 3-Time Grammy Award-winning blues legend Bobby Rush, and 5-time Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd have joined forces for the "Young Old Fashioned Ways" tour.

Taylor Hill, Getty Images
loading...
Scott Wintrow, Getty Images
loading...

The tour will bring the two blues greats to the Pantages Theatre in Minneapolis on August 17th. Rush and Shepherd will release their album, "Young Old Fashioned Ways" on March 21st and the LP's song "Who Was That" is featured in the Mark Wahlberg movie "Flight Risk" currently in theatres. The two artists are 44 years apart and joined forces at Royal Studios in Memphis for sessions that led to the new album.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app
Robin Marchant, Getty Images
loading...
Larry French, Getty Images
loading...

The 91-year-old Rush is a 16-time Blues Music Awards winner and is a member of the Blues Hall of Fame. Shepherd has eight Top 10 singles on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart and shares the record for the longest-running albums on the Billboard Blues chart with B.B. King and Eric Clapton for his album "Trouble Is."  Tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at the Hennepin Arts box office.

Jason Davis, Getty Images
loading...
Scott Wintrow, Getty Images
loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

 

Come Visit Gilman, Minnesota in Pictures

LOOK: Cities with the Most Expensive Homes in Minnesota

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Minnesota using data from Zillow.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Top 20 Minnesota Breweries From All Over the State

Top breweries in the Minnesota ranked according to Brewery Stars with representation from all over the state

Gallery Credit: Megan Zee

Filed Under: Bobby Rush, Kenny Wayne Sheperd, Pantages Theatre
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON