Social Media Comic Sensation Coming To Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A social media icon, comedian, and corporate pitchman is coming to Minnesota in April. Actor, writer, and stand-up comic Trevor Wallace will take the stage with his "Alpha Beta Male" tour at the historic Pantages Theatre in Minneapolis on April 26th.
Wallace can be seen everywhere on the internet with over 2.5 million views across his social media channels and a following of over 16 million people. He has been featured on MTV, E! News, the New York Times, Comedy Central, and more.
You may have seen Wallace on TV bringing comedic flare to brands like Chipotle, Snickers, and Monster Energy. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at hennepinarts.org.
