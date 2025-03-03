It Is Sure To Be A Wailin’ Good Time At Pantages Theatre In July

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- An internationally acclaimed folk trio will be coming to Minnesota this summer. The Wailin' Jennys will pick, strum, and sing their way into your heart on July 26th at the Pantages Theatre in Minneapolis.

2014 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival - Day 1 Mark Davis, Getty Images loading...

The Wailin' Jennys are Nicky Mehta, Ruth Moody, and Heather Masse, and formed after a chance meeting at a Winnipeg, Canada guitar shop. The trio continues to create music on the folk scene and thrill audiences with their live performances.

Their most recent album "Fifteen" celebrated their 15th Anniversary in 2017 and was nominated for a Juno award and for Traditional Roots Album of the Year. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at the State Theatre Box Office and HennepinArts.org.

