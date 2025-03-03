It Is Sure To Be A Wailin&#8217; Good Time At Pantages Theatre In July

It Is Sure To Be A Wailin’ Good Time At Pantages Theatre In July

Mark Davis, Getty Images

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- An internationally acclaimed folk trio will be coming to Minnesota this summer. The Wailin' Jennys will pick, strum, and sing their way into your heart on July 26th at the Pantages Theatre in Minneapolis.

Mark Davis, Getty Images
loading...
AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

The Wailin' Jennys are Nicky Mehta, Ruth Moody, and Heather Masse, and formed after a chance meeting at a Winnipeg, Canada guitar shop. The trio continues to create music on the folk scene and thrill audiences with their live performances.

Mark Davis, Getty Images
loading...

Their most recent album "Fifteen" celebrated their 15th Anniversary in 2017 and was nominated for a Juno award and for Traditional Roots Album of the Year. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at the State Theatre Box Office and HennepinArts.org.

Mark Davis, Getty Images
loading...
Mark Davis, Getty Images
loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: See the Most Famous Musician Born the Same Year As You

Stacker identified musicians born in every year from 1920 to 2003 and determined the most famous born the same year as you.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: See the Most Famous Musician Born the Same Year As You

Stacker identified musicians born in every year from 1920 to 2003 and determined the most famous born the same year as you.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos?

How well do you know the logos of 50 of the world's most famous companies? Keep scrolling to see if you can guess which icon belongs to which brand.
Filed Under: Folk Music, Pantages Theatre, The Wailin' Jennys
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Music, Music News, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON