ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new apartment building is being proposed for a vacant church property in St. Cloud.

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On Tuesday night, the St. Cloud Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Center City Housing's request to amend the St. Anthony's Catholic Church PUD to allow construction of a 40-unit apartment building west of 25th Avenue North.

The property has long been used as additional off-street parking for St. Anthony of Padua Church. Occasionally, it's also been used to sell Christmas trees.

Center City Housing currently runs a permanent supportive apartment for single adults in East St. Cloud called River Heights. The proposed building would offer the same services. The proposal would allow the construction of 40 apartment units for extremely low-income people who were previously homeless or experiencing mental health, chemical dependency, or other disabilities.

Back in June, the St. Cloud City Council approved a similar project by Center City Housing on the former YMCA property along Northway Drive, but that project never happened.

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