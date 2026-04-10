High School Robotics Teams Bring Excitement To Downtown St. Cloud

High School Robotics Teams Bring Excitement To Downtown St. Cloud

Visit Greater St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- If you've been in downtown St. Cloud over the past few days, you'll probably have noticed a lot of yellow school buses.

Visit Greater St. Cloud says 51 high school robotics teams are at the River's Edge Convention Center for the FIRST Robotics Granite City Regional. It began on Wednesday and will wrap up on Saturday.

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FIRST Robotics Competition challenges students in grades 9-12 to work alongside adult mentors to design, build, and program industrial-sized robots. Under strict rules and limited resources, teams collaborate in dynamic 3 v 3 alliances to master a difficult field game.

Visit Great St. Cloud Sports Director Craig Besco says,

"When we welcome 51 dedicated teams and their supporters to the River's Edge Convention Center, the positive ripple effect is felt instantly throughout downtown St. Cloud and the surrounding area."

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Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

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