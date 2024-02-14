Looking for someplace romantic to spend some time with your Valentine? Whether it's tonight or this weekend, or on your anniversary Minnesota had 3 restaurants fall into the top 100 romantic restaurants in the US. So what restaurants made the list from the #boldnorth? Sadly all 3 are from the Twin Cities Metro.

The online reservation company, OpenTable looked over 12 million diner reviews and metrics to find restaurants that had diners "swooning." Many of the restaurants OpenTable mentioned tended to be steakhouses with a lounge atmosphere.

The restaurants are just listed by state, and not ranked so the three Minnesota restaurants that made the list were:

If you are looking for a romantic place to go in our surrounding neighboring states, you might want to only try North Dakota, as they were the only surrounding state to have a restaurant in the top-100 romantic picks:

Iowa - None

North Dakota - Harry’s Steakhouse – Grand Forks, ND

South Dakota - None

Wisconsin - None

Locally in terms of romantic evenings spent out to eat, Anton's has to be on the top of people's list.

Some other top romantic picks you could try locally are:

Olde Brick House

St. Cloud Country Club

Bello Cucina

Krewe

If you plan on dining out tonight, you might want to call ahead to make sure you can walk in as some places are offering up specials or are requiring reservations, and of course, be patient with the wait staff. I promise they also want your date to go well too.

Come Visit St. Augusta, Minnesota in Pictures

Rockville, Minnesota...in Pictures