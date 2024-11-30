Free Holiday Movies Return To Quarry Cinema In Cold Spring

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- An annual holiday tradition has returned to Cold Spring. Quarry Cinema is once again offering its free holiday family movies. Starting on Saturday you can choose from a selection of two or three movies to see at no charge at 10:00 a.m. on weekend mornings.

Saturday and Sunday viewers can pick from The Lego Movie, Jurassic World, or Migration. Next weekend it's Elf, Trolls or It's A Wonderful Life. Then on December 14th and 15th, you can pick from Christmas Vacation or Dr. Seuss' The Grinch. The final weekend is December 21st and 22nd and the movies are The Polar Express, Arthur Christmas, and How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

All you have to do is pick up a free ticket at one of the sponsoring Cold Spring business locations of Teal's Market, Magnifi Finacial, Speedway, Wenner Hardware, Granite Bank, Cold Spring Library, State Bank of Cold Spring, and Marnanteli's Pizza. They recommend arriving 30-45 minutes ahead of time.

