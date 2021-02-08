River’s Edge Convention Center, Local Movie Theatres Awarded Relief Grants

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) has announced $14 million in relief to convention centers and movie theatres hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds are part of a $216 million economic relief package signed into law by Governor Tim Walz in December. They include $4.6 million in Convention Center Relief Grants and $8.54 million in Movie Theater Relief Grants.

Fifteen convention centers around the state were awarded grants ranging from $38,000 to $500,000. The River’s Edge Convention Center in downtown St. Cloud was awarded $300,000.

Seventy-three movie theater owners – with a total of 790 screens in 118 locations across the state – were awarded grants ranging from $10,000 to $1.12 million. The list includes $740,000 for Marcus Cinemas of Minnesota and Illinois, which includes Parkwood Cinema in Waite Park, and $60,000 for Quarry Cinema in Cold Spring.

Other parts of the relief package include $114 million distributed to counties across Minnesota and $88 million in direct payments to businesses that experienced a 30% drop in revenue, which were distributed by the Department of Revenue earlier this year.