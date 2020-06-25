Quarry Cinema in Cold Spring Open for Business

COLD SPRING -- If you want to catch a flick on the big screen in central Minnesota right now, you'll have to head to Cold Spring to do it.

Quarry Cinema 5, located on Highway 23, reopened last weekend with limited hours and screenings.

Earlier in June, Governor Tim Walz allowed Minnesota to move into Phase III of the statewide "Stay Safe" order, allowing movie theaters and other entertainment venues to reopen at 25-percent capacity.

Quarry Cinema will open doors Friday and Saturday at 3:00 p.m. and Sunday at 11:30 a.m., offering two showtimes per day. This weekend, they'll be showing The Avengers and Zootopia. Tickets are $6.00.

Quarry Cinema says curbside service for popcorn will remain available.

Meanwhile, there's no word on exactly when Marcus Parkwood Cinema in Waite Park will reopen. A spokesperson for Marcus tells WJON they've reopened a select few theaters around the Midwest and plan to open more, including Waite Park's, once COVID-19-related policies and procedures are firmly in place.