Rogers Bringing First Ever Arena Tour To Minnesota

Rogers Bringing First Ever Arena Tour To Minnesota

Kevin Winter, Getty Images

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Grammy award-nominated folk/pop artist is coming to Minnesota this fall. Maggie Rogers is making her first-ever arena tour when she hits the road with her "Don't Forget Me Tour, Part II" and will come to Target Center on October 25th.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app
Noam Galai, Getty Images
loading...

The tour is in support of her third studio album "Don't Forget Me" which came out last Thursday. Rogers is a singer, songwriter, and producer known for her 2016 viral hit "Alaska." Unique to the "Don't Forget Me Part II" tour is the chance for fans to get tickets first through in-person box-office sales.

Amy Sussman, Getty Images
loading...

In-person ticket sales for her October 25h show will be on Saturday, April 20th from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Target Center Box Office for a special price. The online general sale will begin on Friday, April 26th. Rogers will be joined on tour by Ryan Beatty for all dates.

Rebecca Sapp, Getty Images
loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: See the Most Famous Musician Born the Same Year As You

Stacker identified musicians born in every year from 1920 to 2003 and determined the most famous born the same year as you.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Controversial songs from the year you were born

Stacker celebrates history's most boundary-pushing—and thereby controversial—songs from 1930 through today.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: 50 songs you won't believe are turning 50 this year

From classic rock anthems to disco hits and everything in between, Stacker surveyed Billboard's Hot 100 list of top songs in 1973 and highlighted the top 50.

Gallery Credit: Kaiya Shunyata

Filed Under: Maggie Rogers, Ryan Beatty, Target Center
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Music, Music News, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON