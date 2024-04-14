Rogers Bringing First Ever Arena Tour To Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Grammy award-nominated folk/pop artist is coming to Minnesota this fall. Maggie Rogers is making her first-ever arena tour when she hits the road with her "Don't Forget Me Tour, Part II" and will come to Target Center on October 25th.
The tour is in support of her third studio album "Don't Forget Me" which came out last Thursday. Rogers is a singer, songwriter, and producer known for her 2016 viral hit "Alaska." Unique to the "Don't Forget Me Part II" tour is the chance for fans to get tickets first through in-person box-office sales.
In-person ticket sales for her October 25h show will be on Saturday, April 20th from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Target Center Box Office for a special price. The online general sale will begin on Friday, April 26th. Rogers will be joined on tour by Ryan Beatty for all dates.
