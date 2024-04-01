Blues Rockers Returning To Minnesota In 2024
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON NEWS) -- A popular blues rock band is returning to Minnesota. Target Center has announced the Black Keys are bringing their "International Players Tour" to the venue on November 10th.
The band is touring in support of their new album "Ohio Players" due out this Friday. It is the group's 12th studio album and the cover features a photo of the Bryant Lake Bowl in the Lyn Lake area of Minneapolis. The Black Keys were formed in Akron, Ohio by Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney in 2001 and have won 6 Grammy Awards.
They last played Minnesota in 2023 at the State Fair. The Head and The Heart will join them on tour on select dates with pre-sale tickets going on sale on Thursday, and to the general public on Friday at 10:00 a.m. on ticketmaster.com.
