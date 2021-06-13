The St. Cloud Rox notched their fifth straight victory in a contest against Eau Claire, while the Minnesota Lynx and Twins both made their way back to the win column as well.

- The Rox had another dominant showing, topping Eau Claire 8-2. St. Cloud scored early and often, taking a 2-0 lead in the second inning. After a scoreless third, the Rox had a huge fourth inning, scoring five runs and extending their lead to 7-0. The Express got on the board in the eighth and ran in two to avoid the shutout. Caleb Ricketts and Andrew Pinckney led St. Cloud with two runs each. The Rox improve to 7-4 and move up into first in the Great Plains West division while the Express fall to 4-9. The two teams close out the series with game two on Sunday. Pre-game coverage begins at 3:35 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Lynx fought to the finish in a tough matchup against their long-time rival the Los Angeles Sparks. Minnesota had a sizeable 49-35 lead after the first half, but L.A. went on a 22-8 run in the third to tie the game 57 all entering the final frame. Ultimately, the Lynx came out on top 80-64 thanks to big scoring from the bench. Crystal Dangerfield led Minnesota with 16 points and Sylvia Fowles added 15 points and nine rebounds. Both teams now sit with overall records of 4-5. The Lynx will host the Chicago Sky for the first time this season at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

- The Twins tied up the weekend series 1-1 with a 5-2 win over the Houston Astros. Minnesota put together a strong pitching performance with José Berríos throwing eight strikeouts and allowing just five hits and two runs in seven innings. Hansel Robels and Taylor Rogers combined for two strikeouts and no hits or runs in the final two innings. On the other side of the ball, Jorge Polanco hit a two-run home run and Miguel Sanó hit an RBI double. The Twins improve to 26-38 and the Astros fall to 36-28. The teams with face off in game three on Sunday at Target Field. Pre-game coverage starts at 12:00 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.