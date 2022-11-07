Win Dave Matthews Band Tickets This Week on 96.7 The River

96.7 The River has your chance to see the Dave Matthews Band at the Target Center on November 13th.

All week long be listening to The River Morning Show with Abbey to play "Name the Famous Dave". At 8 AM each weekday, Abbey will give out clues describing a famous person or character with the name "Dave" or "David". If you are the first person to call in and correctly guess what Dave is being described, you'll win a pair of tickets to see The Dave Matthews Band.

The Dave Matthews Band is also focusing on conservation with the Fall Tour they are on:

With the 2022 tour, Dave Matthews Band will have funded the planting of an additional one million trees, bringing the total amount of trees funded to 3 million. DMB is proud to partner with The Nature Conservancy's Plant a Billion Trees program, a global forest restoration effort. Fans are invited to join the band, The Dreaming Tree Wines, DocuSign and other tour partners to help regreen our planet.

If you want to head to the Target Center on November 13th and sing along to songs like "Crash into Me", "Ants Marching", and "The Space Between", be listening to The River Morning Show to win your way in.

SHOW DETAILS

Date: Sunday, November 13

Showtime: 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Target Center, 600 N 1st Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403

Tickets: available online at ticketmaster.com, or TargetCenter.com

