Coyote Moon Owners Retire, Sell Restaurant

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A popular restaurant and wedding event center in St. Cloud has changed ownership.

Coyote Moon Grille owners Mar Dols and Mike Dols have sold the business to Dan Hoops and Brian Hoops.

Dols opened Coyote Moon Grille in 2006 when he sold the Blue Heron Supper Club in Cold Spring. He has spent more than 50 years in the restaurant business and says he and his wife are looking forward to retirement.

According to Dols, the Hoops brothers plan to retain the current business model and work with staff and customers to bring their own brand of hospitality to Coyote Moon Grille over time.

A call to Dan Hoops was not immediately returned to WJON News, but Dols says all gift cards from Coyote will still be honored.

