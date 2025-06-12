St. Cloud State University received $12.8 Million from the State to replace the chiller at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center when the State Budget was approved during Monday's Special Session. SCSU Interim President Larry Dietz joined me on WJON. Dietz says the chiller in the arena has out used its usefulness by about 20 years. He says parts aren't even made for the chiller currently in operation at SCSU. Dietz says if you don't have a chiller, you don't have a hockey rink. He says SCSU has been lobbying for this for quite some time.

Chiller Install Process

Dietz explains the the process to replace the chiller is underway but construction to replace it won't likely happen until the summer of 2026. He says they hope the current chiller can make it one more season. Dietz isn't sure

Money Going State Colleges/Universities

Of the $60 Million the state appropriated to Universities and College in the State College and University system, $14 Million is coming to St. Cloud. St. Cloud Technical and Community College received $1.2 Million to roof work.

No Demo Money

SCSU did not receive any requested money to demolish unused buildings. Dietz says the cost to demo a building is approximately $3 to $4 Million. Dietz has indicated in the past the Performing Arts Center would be the first to be demolished with the Education Building likely to be next.

SCSU's Lemonade Concert and Art Fair

SCSU will host the Lemonade Concert and Art Fair again this season as part of Granite City Days. This year's Lemonade Concert and Art Fair will take place

on Thursday June 26. SCSU's Molly McCann says there will be shuttle buses from K lot on the south side of campus near the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Larry Dietz and Molly McCann, click below.