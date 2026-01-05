UNDATED (WJON News) -- A name change is just one of the updates that has occurred over the years for a long-time KVSC Trivia Team. Porcupine Petting Zoo started out as the team More Useless Students in College in the late 1990s as a group of music majors at St. Cloud State University. Team Captain Becki Whitaker says the team felt a new name was needed after they all graduated.

How has the team evolved over the years?

She says a number of team members have moved on since then, and now it is more of a family affair:

"We were getting to the point where we were starting to say hey should we start reaching out to another team and maybe try to merge or is it time to hang this up and then the kids started getting involved, my kids, and so we've got two in high school now and one in middle school and they're starting to bring their friends and these last couple of years I think we've had more high schoolers than anything else hanging around the team."

Whitaker says having all the kids involved has rejuvenated the team a little bit, and having a wide mix of ages playing is an advantage because you never know what the questions will be about:

"Everyone has different interests, but especially coming from different generations, we kind of have different focuses, the types of shows that we watch, or the types of music that we listen to, so the kids are going to pick up on something completely different than what I might pick up on."

What keeps them coming back, and when is the contest?

Whitaker says the thrill of the hunt is what keeps them coming back year after year, and half the fun is connecting all the dots during the contest to come up with an answer. The theme for KVSC's 47th annual trivia marathon is Wild West Trivia. It runs from February 13th through the 15th and costs $60 to play.

