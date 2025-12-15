ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- People are putting their posse together and heading down the dusty trail in search of those elusive answers on Monday. Registration for the 47th annual KVSC Trivia Marathon opened at 8:00 a.m. Once signed up, teams receive their Visual Trivia Packet and can start hunting down those answers before the contest actually starts in February.

Station Manager Dan Seeger says it is always exciting to get that reminder during the start of registration about how excited teams are for the contest:

"This is the first time we get that sense again as to how many people are loving and enjoying the contest and exactly why we do it, so it's a big boost of energy for us as we're heading into, amazingly enough, what feels like the final stretch of getting things together for the February contest."

He says they had some teams outside their office bright and early in the morning, waiting to get signed up, as well as some online.

What is the visual trivia packet all about?

Seeger says veteran teams want to get the visual packet as early as they can to start researching:

"They are all things that are difficult to identify. You are not going to look through this packet, and it would be very unlikely that you would see any of these images and immediately recognize them. You might vaguely recognize them, you might think oh I think I know what that is or I think that could be that but for the most part, these are things that are gonna take some digging and are gonna take some research."

Seeger says all the teams know is that the pictures will factor into some type of question during the contest.

How can I get involved?

It costs $60 to play, but teams of St. Cloud State or other area students can play for free. The team size is unlimited, and you can choose between three different divisions to play in based on your skill level. You can register in person or online at KVSCstore.org and have until 3;00 p.m. on February 13th to get your team signed up. Wild West Trivia runs from 5:00 p.m. on February 13th until 7:00 p.m. on February 15th.

