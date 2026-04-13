ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Youth from rural Minnesota are getting a chance to look at careers in the medical field at an upcoming event in St. Cloud.

Dr. Jill Amsberry says it's the first year for the event.

We want to make sure that students have a chance to explore all types of careers in healthcare, and in particular, our rural students. So this event was really put together to make sure that we are a part of this solution, that we're providing opportunities for our kids to learn a little bit more about what we do in healthcare.

Amsberry says it'll give kids ages 9 to 13 some hands-on opportunities.

They're going to go through some interactive workshops with the X-ray vision lab, Stitch It Up, a junior surgeon lab. We'll have the team from Gillette Children's doing bone builders session on casting and splinting. And then we'll have a vaccine adventure or immunity heroes

Amsberry says teens from 14 to 18 will take part in some interactive workshops.

Inside imaging or radiology in action, they will have a suturing skills lab. There will be an orthopedic skills lab with, again, casting and splinting, and then a blood lab talking about the science in your veins and how to draw blood

The event will be held on Saturday at the U of M's St. Cloud campus. Registration can be found on any of the Minnesota Medical Association's social media pages.