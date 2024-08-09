As Minnesota Governor Tim Walz hits the Presidential campaign trail, he enters a new world of security as a Secret Service protectorate. In fact, the Pioneer Press reports when Vice President Kamala Harris named Walz as her running mate, the Secret Service stepped in and began their new assignment protecting Walz.

And with that will come a Secret Service code name.

Those are the codes that are used by the protective force to quickly refer to the people they protect when agents communicate with one another.

Not that any codename the elite protection force has for their protectees is any secret. In fact, those codenames are open secrets across the internet and some are worth a chuckle.

Here are some examples from former Presidents and First Ladies, according to the Times of India:

Joe Biden: Celtic (he's Irish)

Jill Biden: Capri

Barack Obama: Renegade (first Black president)

Michelle Obama: Renaissance

Bill Clinton: Eagle

Hilary Clinton: Evergreen

George W. Bush: Trailblazer (ranch work?)

Laura Bush: Tempo

Ronald Reagan: Rawhide (rugged western name)

Nancy Reagan: Rainbow

John F. Kennedy: Lancer (Camelot)

Jackie Kennedy: Lace

Get our free mobile app

As for the 2024 Elections:

Donald Trump: Mogul (rich)

Melania Trump: Muse (model)

JD Vance: Bobcat (according to the Daily Mail, citing one of Vance's friends -- college and high school teams were The Bobcats)

Kamala Harris: Pioneer (first Black Veep)

But so far, there's no word on what code name the US Secret Service is using for Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

But that hasn't stopped the interwebs from coming up with their own suggestions.

Some interesting choices here. Here are some highlights with my observations in parentheses:

jami430: I'm pulling for Dadala ("Big Dad Energy")

paxamicus: Papala (if Kamala is "Mamala"...)

klettkes: Teach (he was a teacher)

home414: Free Lunch (free school lunch for MN kids)

bill.the.okayest.guitarist: Fullback (football coach reference)

letanzer: Papa (Again...BDE)

chasible85: Hot dish (Yah, you betcha!)

smulford68: Tater tot (See "Hot dish")

catusjoe1: coach (again, football reference)

Also:

@bobharrisdotcom on X:

WD-40

Campervan

Hexbolt

Lombardi

Casserole (nah, it has to be "Hot dish")

Allenwrench

Sanka

So what will Governor Walz and the Secret Service come up with for a code name?

My top picks:

HOT DISH

Nothing screams MINNESOTA like using the phrase "Hot Dish" -- which, as far I know -- isn't used anywhere else in the world like it is here.

COACH

Vice President Harris is already referring to her running mate as "Coach Walz" out on the campaign trail. "Coach" may stick with the Secret Service, too.

POPS

Walz has a lot of "Big Dad Energy" -- what with his DIY videos and fatherlike advice and folksy dad-like personality,

TATER TOT

Can you see it? Secret Service Agent speaking into sleeve: "Pioneer and Tater Tot -- on the move." THAT just makes me smile.

Let's hope everyone involved has a sense of humor in picking this one. The possibilities are fun.