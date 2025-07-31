MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A national music festival coming to Minnesota has added three acts to its group of headliners. Farm Aid has added Kenny Chesney, Wynonna Judd, and Steve Earle to its show at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis this September. Nicknamed "The King of the Road," Chesney will bring his high-energy live performance and relatable songs to Farm Aid. He was named Billboard's top country artist of the 21st Century, and he has 33 number one hits, the most for any artist since 1990.

Wynonna Judd is one-half of the famous country duo the Judds, along with her mother Naomi, and will bring her powerful vocals to the show. Lead singer and founder of Steve Earle and the Dukes, Earle is an Americana music icon and has a raw, personal story style that fans have enjoyed for decades. The three performers join Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, Waxahatchee, and more in the star-studded Farm Aid line-up. Farm Aid is celebrating its 40th Anniversary and will take place on September 30th.

