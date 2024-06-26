40 years after the release of "Purple Rain," another milestone for Minneapolis' favorite son, Prince: he's getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame posthumously.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce's "Walk of Fame" honors figures in the world of music, stage, screen, TV, radio and sports each year.

Each year, they honor one figure posthumously, and in 2025 that'll be Prince who died of an accidental overdose of the opioid fentanyl in 2016. He was 57.

Others being honored for their music: Fantasia, Depeche Mode, Los Bukis, The B-52s, Green Day, The Isley Brothers, Busta Rhymes, George Strait, Keith Urban and WAR.

Among the other honorees in the Class of 2025: Jessica Chastain, Emilio Estevez, Colin Farrell, Jane Fonda, Fran Drescher, Bill Nye, Molly Shannon, Sherri Shepherd, Chris Wallace, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, Misty Copeland, Alan Cumming, Adam Carolla, David Beckham and Orel Hershiser.

Here's the complete list of celebrities introduced Monday, June 24th as the Class of 2025.

Joining Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President Steven Nissen in announcing the new honorees were Walk of Famers actors Niecy Nash, Joe Mantegna and music producer Jimmy Jam. Prince actually fired Jimmy Jam for producing a song for the S.O.S Band, getting snowed in and missing a performance with Prince. That was just before Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis hit it big as record producers.

Jam and Lewis received their Walk of Fame star in March 1993.

There's no word yet on when Prince's star ceremony will take place, but recipients and their representatives have two years to schedule their star ceremonies before they expire.