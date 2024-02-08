The G.O.A.T. Super Bowl Halftime Show, Courtesy Of Minnesota

Super Bowl XLI (41 for non Roman-speakers) in 2007 had a few "firsts": it was the first Super Bowl in eleven years to not feature at least one team vying for its first-ever Super Bowl victory. It also - for the first time - featured two opposing African-American head coaches (Lovie Smith and Tony Dungy).

It also featured Minnesota's grand redemption for the worst Super Bowl halftime show of all time just 15 years prior.

From Worst to First: Minnesota and the Super Bowl Halftime Show

I won't rehash the abomination that was the 1992 Super Bowl Halftime Show; but if you've (thankfully) never seen it, just trust me when I say it was the worst of all time.

Minnesota was stuck with that title until the local kid-turned-mega-icon redeemed us with a rock & roll sermon for the ages.

Prince took the rain-soaked stage during the rain-soaked game and showered the world with a few of his hits, a few classic hits, and a surprise shoutout; all in just 12 minutes of magic.

The setlist featured parts of:

The "surprise shoutout" was the Foo Fighters' "Best of You". Prince was reportedly pissed off about the Foo's cover of "Darling Nikki". The inclusion of the Dave Grohl hit was seen as a truce.

The Halftime Show Controversy

It wouldn't be a Prince performance without a bit of cheekiness. The prudes of the world were outraged about the silhouetted image of Prince playing his guitar, and it looked like his...

...Purple Vein? (Music Entertainment via YouTube)

Honestly, it just adds to the legend of Prince. Purify yourself in the waters of Lake Minnetonka Relive the greatest Super Bowl Halftime Show of all time below.

