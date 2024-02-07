Remember When Minnesota Improved the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Super Bowl XXVI (that's 26) was a momentous occasion for Minnesota. Being played in the legendary Hubert H. Humphry Metrodome in Minneapolis, and became the northern-most location ever for the Super Bowl to take place.

The game saw the two best teams in each conference face off oh who cares about that. Super Bowl XXVI will forever be remembered (especially to Minnesotans) as the Halftime Show that was so bad the NFL hired Michael Jackson to perform the very next year.

The Good

The game featured the teams with the best records in their respective conferences: the 14-2 Washington Redskins (NFC) and the 13-3 Buffalo Bills (AFC). It was the 2nd straight Super Bowl for the Buffalo Bills (they were about to be halfway to absolute misery).

This was also just a few months after the Minnesota Twins had won their 2nd World Series and months before the 'dome hosted the 1992 NCAA Men's Final Four, so the Metrodome was championship city at the time.

The game also featured Minnesotan Chip Lohmiller, who kicked three field goals for Washington.

The Bad

It was the 2nd-lowest attended Super Bowl ever that wasn't played during a pandemic. This was mainly due to the Metrodome being the smallest-capacity stadium to ever host the game.

The Bills became the ninth team to go scoreless in the first half of a Super Bowl.

The Ugly

THAT HALFTIME SHOW WAS SH!T.

The show was called "Winter Magic", and was so bad (how bad was it?) that NFL went out and hired the biggest pop star in the world to perform at the very next halftime show.

Even the appearance of Gloria Estefan at the end of the show couldn't save it.

Videos of the halftime show are below, as well as the better-watched (and far more entertaining) In Living Color halftime special.