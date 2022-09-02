If you've ever listened to me talk or know me even a little bit you know that I love Bang Energy. I've been a fan since I first discovered it probably eight years ago, maybe a little longer. Can't say I've actually kept track, I just know I've given that company plenty of money through the years, so if they ever are looking for a spokes woman, I would gladly accept.

However, something I just discovered is that the company was trying to come out with another new flavor, and they have LOTS of flavors to choose from. But this new flavor has been denied. Why you ask? Because they were trying to call it "Purple Rain" and trying to trademark it. Yeah, if you're from Minnesota or even a Prince fan you know where this is going.

Prince is KNOWN for his song "Purple Rain". It's not just a song, it's a movie, some would say a "Revolution"...you see what I did there? If not, look up the band "The Revolution".

I don't know many people who don't think Prince when they hear the words "Purple Rain" or think of the song "Purple Rain" when you hear Prince. The two are forever linked. As reported by 'Billboard',

U.S. Patent and Trademark Office ruled last week that the company behind Bang Energy drinks could not register “Purple Rain” as a trademark, siding with arguments from Prince’s heirs that the term “uniquely and unmistakably” points to the legendary rocker.

So clearly they think it too. Digging a little deeper into the story, apparently this ruling finally comes after Bang Energy had applied for the trademark of "Purple Rain" back in 2020.

At the end of the day I believe Bang Energy will be just fine and will find another name to go with this flavor. But if you ask me, they just need to make more of the Krazy Key Lime Pie flavor and finally get it distributed here in the St. Cloud, Minnesota area because I'm having a hard time finding it and it's what I enjoy more than coffee every morning to get my morning started!

