Rocori Paraeducators File Notice To Strike

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- Rocori Area School's paraeducators have voted to authorize a strike. SEIU Local 284 members filed a notice to strike with the Bureau of Mediation which means the union could start the strike anytime between April 19th and May 8th if the two sides cannot come to an agreement.

Cold Spring Elementary Paraeducator Julia Konop says they have been close to reaching a deal but they are moving to strike because they are serious about being respected as essential employees of the district. Rocori Superintendent Kevin Enerson says it is basically down the financial package and they are really close to a deal:

"The district always is looking how do we make this attractive to new employees and employee groups are always looking at how do you, how do we honor those who've been here for a number of years so it's sometimes you just have differing views of where the money needs to go and we're just trying to work through that so that everybody, you know, gets something out of the deal."

Enerson says they will continue the negotiations at mediation in the next 7 to 10 days and hopefully come to an agreement then. The two sides have been in talks since June 15th of last year. SEIU Local 284 has 78 paraeducators that cover schools in Rockville, Cold Spring, and Richmond.

