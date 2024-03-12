Rocori Board Approves Contractor For Roof Work At Richmond School

RICHMOND (WJON News) -- The Rocori School District has awarded the contract for the roofing project at Richmond Elementary School. At their last meeting, the school board approved the contract for Palmer West Construction to do the roof repair work.

Get our free mobile app

The roughly $350,000 project will be done over the summer and will be completed sometime in August before the new school year starts. Superintendent Kevin Enerson says it is just one of many projects the school has in the works:

"We have this, we have parking lots, we have different things that we're constantly, you know, taking care of and we've got windows and lighting and upgrades that are going on."

Enerson says the roofing project is being done through the school's Long Term Facilities Maintenance (LTFM) and is part of the district's 10-year plan. He says the district will also replace the playground at Cold Spring Elementary over the summer as part of the 10-year plan.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Come Visit Cold Spring With Us in Pictures

FireFest 2021 Brought the Heat to Cold Spring