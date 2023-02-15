ROCORI School Board Selects Next Superintendent

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- The ROCORI School Board has ended their search for a new superintendent.

Following two days of interviews, the school board offered the position Kevin Enerson. Enerson is currently the superintendent of Pipestone Area Public Schools.

Other candidates who interviewed for the position include Osakis Superintendent Randal Bergquist, Director of Secondary Education for Fort Dodge Community School in Iowa Kristen Doebel, and Sean Koster who is the Executive Director of Beacon Academy in Crystal, Minnesota.

The school board is currently in contract negotiations with Enerson and is expected to a approve a contract at their March meeting.

Enerson will replace interim superintendent John Thein who the district hired last year after passing on their previous list of superintendent candidates at that time.

He is expected to take over in his new role on July 1st.

