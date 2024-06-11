Summer Months Still A Busy Time At ROCORI

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- The ROCORI schools are off for the summer but the school district continues to be busy. At Monday night's school board meeting the board accepted bids for phase 2 of the high school HVAC project, settled work agreements with classified support staff, and saw a presentation on the preliminary 2025 budget.

Superindentent Kevin Enerson says they are getting some new playground equipment put in too:

"They're replacing the playground equipment at Cold Spring Elementary so they're in the process of demoing. I know the summer kids are a little disappointed they don't have something to play on but when they get this done here in a few more weeks we'll have a nice set up for them there so. It's a heavily used apparatus and so we're excited that improvement will be made."

Enerson says they are also working on the 10-year Long Term Facilities Maintenance Plan (LTFMP) for the July school board meeting. The LTFMP will be looking at a couple of parking lots in Rockville and some additional playgrounds among other items.

