Rocori Receives Grant For Youth Skills Training

Chrissy Gaetke, WJON

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Rocori School District has received a grant from the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry.

The grant is part of the Youth Skills Training program which is designed to offer meaningful career exposure and paid work experience for students 16 and older in advanced manufacturing, agriculture, automotive, health care, and information technology.

Rocori will receive a portion of the $1.5 million being split among 17 recipients for programs running from July 1st to June 30th, 2026. Grant money can be used on new programs, to recruit students and employers, training, transportation, and pay for student certification. Another round of grant applications will open this winter.

