Rocori Rolls Out New E-Flyer System To Distribute Announcements

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- Rocori area schools have rolled out a new system to distribute news about school events and activities. The district started using PeachJar to distribute digital flyers for activities, important information, and announcements for community organizations.

Community Education Director Brandii Thomas says staff is excited about the uses of the system and people for the most part have adapted to it well:

"We're still trying to get the message out to as many user groups as possible to prevent them from making paper flyers and then trying to distribute them in the schools so we're still working on getting that information out."

She says PeachJar started out as a community education program but the entire district will benefit from it:

"It's also very useful for the rest of the school district, for the activities department maybe to distribute homecoming information about all the fun events we have going on for the homecoming week celebrations and games and matches but then also great information about kindergarten enrollment or open houses and things like that."

Thomas says they have an approval process in place so not just anything can be sent out. She says PeachJar feeds directly from the district’s skyward enrollment system so anyone with a student in the district is already set up to get announcements via PeachJar but it has the added advantage that anyone can sign up to receive the announcements through the district's webpages.

She says PeachJar is pretty versatile and announcements can be targeted to specific schools, students of a certain age, or family members. Thomas also says groups can still do paper flyers for announcements and put them up on bulletin boards. Rocori is one of about 50 schools in Minnesota using PeachJar.

