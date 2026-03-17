UNDATED (WJON News) -- A Central Minnesota principal is a finalist for a national award. ROCORI School's Mary Holmberg is one of three Minnesota Elementary School Principals' Association's (MESPA) finalists for the National Distinguished Principal Award (NDP). The award recognizes principals for exceptional leadership, innovation, and community and family engagement.

ROCORI Superintendent Kevin Enerson says it is quite the process to get selected for the award:

"MESPA has a selection committee that would then narrow that down to finalists, and then they'll, and they gotta do more paperwork and fill out more stuff, and then another committee would actually end up making the final decision."

Holmberg is the principal for Richmond Elementary and John Clark Elementary in Rockville. Enerson says it is an honor for Holmberg to be a finalist:

"It is a huge deal, yup, it is huge, and we're really proud of her. She does a good job here for the ROCORI District."

Who are the other finalists, and when will the winner be picked?

The other finalists are Derek Bell of Sweeney Elementary in Shakopee and Denise Schnabel of Ramsey Elementary for Anoka-Hennepin Schools. The winner will be announced in May. Then all the national winners will go to Washington, D.C., for a ceremony to be recognized together this fall.

Mary Holmberg, ROCORI School District Mary Holmberg, ROCORI School District loading...

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