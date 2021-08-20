ROCORI School District To Make Masking Optional This Year

COLD SPRING -- The ROCORI school district says masking will be optional for students and staff this year.

Superintendent Brad Kelvington says mask wearing is only required on school transportation because of the federal mandate.

The decision follows state guidelines which says masks are recommended but not required.

According to the district's safe learning plan, if someone tests positive for COVID-19 they still will be required to quarantine at home for at least 7-days (with a negative test 5 days after being exposed), or for 10 days without a test. Contact tracing will also be conducted and families will be notified if their child has been exposed.

Other mitigation efforts include distancing students when possible, enhanced disinfecting and cleaning protocols and any student, parent or visitor entering a school building is expected to perform a self-health screening.

The district says they will continue to monitor federal, state, and local guidance regarding COVID-19 protocols and make changes to the plan if necessary.