Sartell Students Earns Highest Possible ACT Composite Score

SARTELL -- A Sartell High School student earned the highest possible ACT composite score.

Senior Alice Colatrella scored a 36, something fewer than half of 1 percent of students who take the ACT earn.

Sartell High School Principal Sascha Hansen says they are proud of her accomplishment.

Alice is a determined and motivated student who has achieved recognition in academics and music during her time at Sartell High School.

The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science and are each scored on a scale of 1-36. A student's composite score is the average of the four test scores.

The ACT is a curriculum-based achievement exam that measures what students have learned in school.