Special Day for Eight Sartell Seniors
SARTELL (WJON News) -- It was a special day Wednesday for some Sartell-Stephen High School Students. Eight senior athletes signed their college letter of intent today in front of teammates, family, and friends.
Swimmer Holly Lenarz was one of two athletes to sign with a division one school, the University of Idaho. Lenarz says she is excited for the opportunity:
"I think I'm definitely very excited. Obviously a little bit nervous cause that I have to like do laundry, and cook food for myself and stuff but that's kind of expected going to college, so I'm excited to kind of get out there and take that next step."
Holly's Mom, Denise Lenarz says they are extremely proud of all of Holly's hard work, and because of today's technology the distance won't be so bad:
"The live stream has really helped that we're able to watch, we're able to do that with our older daughter, and actually, with her being gone now in the fall we'll actually have some more time to do some traveling in the fall, because right now we're tied down because of swimming with her. We're hoping to be able to get to some of the meets."
The other seven students who signed letters were:
Abby Haus - Volleyball - University of Sioux Falls
Lance Hamak - Golf - University of South Dakota
Wesley Johnson - Baseball - Winona State University
Brett Schlangen - Baseball - Southwest Minnesota State University
Madden Quinn - Soccer - Winona State University
Mady Dockendorf - Cross Country & Track - Winona State University
Genet Nies - Track & Field, Cross Country - Concordia University, St. Paul
