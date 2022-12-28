Really? Is This Minnesota College ‘Not Worth Attending’

I can only scroll past those 'sponsored' posts on social media for so long. I saw one that kept popping up on my feed about the 'colleges not worth attending' in every state. After careful consideration, knowing I was about to embark on a journey that was quite possibly going to take up the rest of my afternoon, I clicked and then began to scroll. Luckily I didn't have to scroll long as the Minnesota college on this 'list' came up at #48. Sorry Crown College, you are the college that this website lists as not worth attending.

According to the website, ThisVsThat.org, Crown College isn't worth someone's time attending due to the cost to attend and what you'll get out of it. The website utilized various sources in its ranking methodology including "stats and numbers from the United States Department of Education, Niche, and College Factual."

Here is what the website had to say about Crown College, located in Saint Bonifacius Minnesota:

One of the only good things about Crown College is the 57.1% graduation rate. Now for the bad news: students leave with $31,720 and the median earnings six years post-graduation is $35,100.

It gets worse when you find out that 9.3% of those student loan borrowers default on their loans. Being a student can also feel tough since there's only one professor per 19 students. That's not a great ratio.

While I've never met someone who attended Crown College, I would think that anyone who went there, spent money, and got a degree will disagree with their alma mater being 'not worth' attending.

