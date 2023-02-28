Sartell and St. Cloud Swimmers/Divers Get Ready for State Meet

The State swimming & diving meet will take place Thursday - Saturday at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on the University of Minnesota campus.

Sartell-St. Stephen has five student athletes who qualified for state: David Binsfeld, George Larson, Truett Carlson, Jackson Hovda, and Hayden Lenarz.

Alternates would be: Luke Schumacher, Brice Kadlec, Zak Farley, and Colin Mohr. Carlson finished first at sections and set a new pool record in the 500 freestyle. The team of Carlson, Jackson Hovda, Hayden Lenarz and George Larson placed 1st in the 200 freestyle relay setting a pool record at sections.

St. Cloud swimming and diving qualifiers for state include: Diver: Braden Lemke - Senior at Cathedral - named Section 8AA diver of the year Swimmer: Micah Davis - freshman - state top qualifier in both the 200 Free & 100 Butterfly, named Section 8AA swimmer of the year. Davis is homeschooled.

Sauk Rapids-Rice has many state qualifiers. Look for a feature story on the success of that program this week on wjon.com.