Sartell Baseball Wins Section 8-4-A Title

The Sartell-St. Stephen baseball team is headed back to the Class 4-A State Tournament after capturing the Section 8-4-A Title in Cold Spring Thursday afternoon. The Sabres beat Rogers 8-3, a 2nd game wasn't necessary.

Sartell-St. Stephen was seeded 6th in the Section 8-4-A tournament while Rogers was the 5th seed. Neither was expected to advance to the section final. The Sabres improve to 19-5 this season and will await the pairing for the Class 4-A tournament next week. The Sabres are led this season by slugger Kade Lewis and top pitcher Wesley Johnson.

The Sabres lost to Park of Cottage Grove 5-2 in the Class 4-A State Consolation championship in 2022.