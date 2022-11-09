Nine Sartell-St. Stephen Student-Athletes Sign Letters of Intent

Sartell-St. Stephen athletics has experienced success in numerous activities over the years. Many of those athletes signed letters of intent to continue participating in athletics at the college level starting next year.

Tyler Phelps-Hemmesch - University of Minnesota (D1), Baseball

Kade Lewis - Butler University (D1), Baseball

Jake Gruebele - Dakota County Technical College, (Juco), Baseball

Reese Geiger - Augustana University (D2), Soccer

Reese Geiger - Augustana University (D2), Soccer

Chloe Turney - Winona State University (D2), Soccer

Reese Kloetzer - Post University (D2), Soccer

Courtney Stutsman - Waldorf University (NAIA), Volleyball

Courtney Stutsman - Waldorf University (NAIA), Volleyball

Kylie Scoles - St. Cloud Technical and Community College (JUCO), Volleyball

Abri Hennen - St. Cloud Technical and Community College (JUCO), Volleyball