Nine Sartell-St. Stephen Student-Athletes Sign Letters of Intent

Sartell baseball signees (photo courtesy of Bruce Thompson)

Sartell-St. Stephen athletics has experienced success in numerous activities over the years.  Many of those athletes signed letters of intent to continue participating in athletics at the college level starting next year.

Tyler Phelps-Hemmesch - University of Minnesota (D1), Baseball
Kade Lewis - Butler University (D1), Baseball
Jake Gruebele - Dakota County Technical College, (Juco), Baseball
Sartell soccer signees (photo courtesy of Bruce Thompson)
Reese Geiger - Augustana University (D2), Soccer

Chloe Turney - Winona State University (D2), Soccer
Reese Kloetzer - Post University (D2), Soccer
Sartell volleyball signees (photo courtesy of Bruce Thompson)
Courtney Stutsman - Waldorf University (NAIA), Volleyball

Kylie Scoles - St. Cloud Technical and Community College (JUCO), Volleyball
Abri Hennen - St. Cloud Technical and Community College (JUCO), Volleyball

