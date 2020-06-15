Sartell High School Principal Retires After 31-Years in Education

SARTELL -- With the end of the 2019-2020 school year, so marks the end of Sartell-St. Stephen High School Principal Brenda Steve's career in education.

Steve will officially retire at the end of the month, after 31-years working in the district.

Before becoming principal, Steve also worked as curriculum director and was a science teacher in the high school.

She says with the new high school opened, it felt like the right time to step away.

My husband and I had lots of conversation with our family about this, and it's a good time for us right now. I think it's a good time for the high school and the district as well.

Steve says much like the students, she never imagined ending the school year the way it did. She applauds how the faculty, students and district leaders handled distance learning.

She says it's been a blessing to work in such a great community.

These 31 years have been some of the best times that I have had. It's been a great career for me and I just really appreciate being able to work in such an incredible school district.

Her advice to her colleagues in the district is to continue to do the best for the students.

Steve says she's looking forward to spending more time with her children and grandchildren in retirement.

Assistant Principal Sascha Hansen will take over as principal of Sartell-St. Stephen High School on July 1st.