St. Cloud Schools Launching Career and College Pathways

ST. CLOUD -- High school students in St. Cloud now have more opportunities to explore their post-graduation options.

At Wednesday night's board meeting, the St. Cloud Area School District announced the launch of their new Career and College Pathways program.

When registering for classes, students will be able to choose from three different career academies including Business, Entrepreneurship, and Communication (BECA), Health Services, Human Services, and Hospitality (HHH), and Manufacturing, Engineering, and Natural Resources (MENR).

Career and College Pathways Director Leah Sams says students will be able to explore many career possibilities within each academy.

In a sense, they can try a job on for size. They can find and practice the talents and gifts that they can bring to the workforce. Identifying one's skills, strengths, and passions is critical to career planning and securing a job you will enjoy.

BECA highlights careers in sales and marketing, visual and performing arts, and communication technology. HHH gives students experience in medicine, health, and wellness, psychology, education, law enforcement and public service, tourism, and food service. MENR exposes students to futures in architecture and construction, transportation, production and landscaping.

Career and College Pathways builds on existing school courses, and students can switch academies as needed. The new program joins an ongoing list of college and career readiness offerings including EPIC, Grow Your Own, Career and Tech Ed (CTE), AP, and Post-Secondary.

