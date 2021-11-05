Sartell Student Run Store, Coffee Shop Reaching New Heights

SARTELL -- Students at Sartell-St. Stephen High School are getting some hands-on experience learning how to run a business.

The Mill, which opened in 2019, is the school's student run spirit store and coffee shop. The store is overseen by the schools Family and Consumer Science department.

Instructor Joey Vanek says right now they don't have a designated class to run the store, however that will changed next year.

Next year we got a grant for a new curriculum for the coffee shop. The Culinary 3 class will focus on the hospitality and tourism industry and the main function of the class will be making the food and running the business.

Vanek says he's also in the process of writing another grant to hopefully expand their food offerings with a food truck.

The Mill also launched their new online platform Thursday for students and the community to utilized.

Vanek says with their new website you can now place your order online and pick up your items in-person or curbside.

We got a lot busier than we ever expected, but it's a fun atmosphere with a bunch of different students. We're really making this store a place where people want to come.

The Mill is open Monday through Friday between the hours of 7:45 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. and 3:25 p.m. and 4:00p.m. or during special school events.

All proceeds from The Mill go back into the business and help pay for student wages.

