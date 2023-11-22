A Special Breakfast At Sartell-St. Stephen High School Wednesday

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Some Sartell-St. Stephen High School students got a special treat on Wednesday. The school held its annual academic breakfast to recognize students who had a 3.675 Grade Point Average (GPA) or higher over the last year.

Get our free mobile app

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Students get an invitation to the event, hear a short presentation by a speaker they chose, and then get a breakfast of muffins, bagels, coffee, and juice. The students will receive an academic letter and Student Council Advisor Karrie Fredrickson says they are pretty protective of the certificate:

"They're pretty possessive of their certificates, especially like if something happens to it or it gets creased, they want a new one because they want that for their grad parties and things like that too. That's something that they're very proud to put out."

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Fredrickson says over 400 students received the honor this year, which is about one-third of the total student population. This year's speaker was Boz Bostrom a national speaker on ethics and leadership, and a professor of accounting and finance at the College of St. Benedict and St. John's University.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Check Out Sartell's Country Lights Festival

This $1 Million Home in Sartell Has an Indoor Basketball Court