Sartell High School Students Create “How-To” Videos for CMBA Show

SARTELL -- A group of Sartell high school students will be featured in this weekend's Central Minnesota Builders Association Home & Lifestyle Show.

Audio/Video Production 2 students recently created several instruction videos for assembling Kid Build Kits.

Tyler Braegelman says the videos applied many of the teachings they've been learning in class.

Video editing techniques, how to edit video, audio quality, what to use for cameras and tripods, getting different shot angles.

Each video teaches kids to follow step-by-step instructions to assemble small furniture pieces like shelves and step stools, while learning how to use basic tools.

John Mai says it was a fun class project to be a part of.

Personally I enjoy it, this is one of my favorite things to do in my free time and it's fun.

The videos will be part of the CMBA's Virtual Home Show starting Friday through March 14th.